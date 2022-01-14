EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy weather on Friday is leading to dangerous driving conditions in Colorado’s foothills.
In the late afternoon, there were icy and dangerous conditions being reported at the Evergreen area of I-70, on Highway 285 in Jefferson County and in eastern Colorado near Deer Trail. Video from CBS4’s Mountain Cam showed a sliding pickup truck going slowly down the highway sideways and blocking other cars from being able to pass.
The snow is falling as part of a blast of cold air pushing south through the state. It is expected to keep falling in the foothills through approximately midnight.
Along with the front, wind gusts are blowing snow, dropping visibility in some areas.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day at CBS4 because of the snowy change across the state.