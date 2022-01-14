BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Beginning Friday, Jan. 14, crews contracted by Boulder County began clearing roadways of damaged and destroyed vehicles and trailers, trees, and other debris that are blocking access to properties in the Marshall Fire burn areas. Vehicles will be taken to a secured storage facility and will be part of a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) clearing process.
Vehicle owners and their insurance companies wishing to access this storage facility to look at a vehicle should send an email to ROE@bouldercounty.org or call 303-214-3203.
