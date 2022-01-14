DENVER (CBS4) – A 26-year-old woman who authorities believe vandalized a Denver church last fall is facing a hate crime charge. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Madeline Cramer on Thursday.
The vandalism was done on Oct. 20 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street. The suspect, who was apparently seen on surveillance video, sprayed graffiti on the building and on statues outside it with numerous offense, anti-Christian messages.
Some of the spray painted words read “Satan Lives Here” and “Child rapists (gay slur).” It’s estimated that the incident resulted in $10,000 in damage.
Father Samuel Morehead told CBS4 after the crime that he expected it was “either an act by somebody who is mentally unstable, or a true act of hate against Catholics.”
The DA’s office said a warrant was issued for Cramer’s arrest. They said she initially fled to the West Coast but turned herself in to law enforcement on Wednesday night. She faces charges of committing a bias-motivated crime and criminal mischief.