(CBS4) — Police have arrested the man suspected in a shooting in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Investigators believe 22-year-old Levi Diecidue shot four people in or near The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake Street.
One woman and one man died at the scene. Two other men were rushed to the hospital.
Diecidue was taken into custody late Thursday night, in the 500 Block of Emporia Street in Aurora, nearly two weeks after the shooting.
The Aurora Police Department, the Denver Police Fugitive Unit, the Denver Violent Criminal Enterprise Task Force, and the Denver Special Operations Response Team assisted with bringing him in.
Diecidue is being held for investigation of first degree murder, first degree murder with extreme indifference and first degree assault.
The probable cause statement is sealed and the booking photo is not available at this time. Police are not looking for any additional suspects.
The City of Denver shut down The Cabin Tap House after the shooting, stating “…disruptive and illegal activities… have created an unsafe and hazardous condition.”