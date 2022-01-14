SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns. The road was closed between Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205 CO 9 Silverthorne.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. In the mountains, expect areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.
There was no estimate on reopening.
#I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. https://t.co/Bpp7Abz1nm
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2022