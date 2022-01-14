FIRST ALERT WEATHER Colder with scattered light snow showers in Denver
By Jennifer McRae
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns. The road was closed between Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205 CO 9 Silverthorne.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. In the mountains, expect areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

There was no estimate on reopening.

