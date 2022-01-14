Federal Correctional Institution Englewood Employees Concerned About COVID RiskBehind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.

'Horrifying Trend': Gov. Jared Polis Calls For Bold Action To Help Young Coloradans Struggling With Mental Health IssuesIn his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a "horrifying trend" -- a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic.

Contrary To District Wishes, Adams 14 Will Return To In-Person Learning Next WeekAdams County 14 school officials tell CBS4 that contrary to the latest health guidance and school administration wishes, the school district will return to in-person learning following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses, Colorado Company ReactsPresident Joe Biden wanted to use the power of government to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the nation’s highest court said the sweeping requirements were too broad.

COVID Mobile Vaccine Clinic Making Stops In Denver Metro Area This WeekendThe COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic bus will be making stops around Colorado this weekend.

Polis Expresses Commitment To Save Coloradans Money In Health Care CostsGov. Jared Polis says he wants to save Coloradans money in health care costs during his State of the State address Thursday.