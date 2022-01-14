DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. Not because this is a big storm, but more because of the abrupt change. After several dry days in the 50s and 60s, temperatures today will mostly be in the 30s around Denver with the threat for occasional snow showers.

Here’s the scenario for your Friday: a fast-moving storm system will pass through Colorado with much colder air and a lot of wind. Places such as Denver, where it has been in the 50s and 60s all week, won’t get out of the 30s on Friday afternoon.

Light snow showers are expected in the Denver area during the day on Friday and some of those could linger well into the evening across Jefferson County and Douglas County. Snow totals with this storm will be very light, with most locations around an inch or less. The north and east sides of the city will likely see nothing at all.

It will be a different story in the foothills to the west and southwest of Denver, as well as across Douglas County. Those areas will have a favored wind direction to create anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow. This includes places like Evergreen, Conifer and Castle Rock.

In the mountains we will see areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Some of the far southern and southwest mountains may miss out on this one entirely.

It will be windy behind the cold front today, especially on the eastern plains, where some places could experience wind gusts as high as 60 mph. There is a high wind warning in effect on the southeast plains through tonight.

This storm will be long gone on Saturday but it will remain chilly around the state. A warming trend will kick in on Sunday with Denver climbing back up to the 50 degree mark.