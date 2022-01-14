FIRST ALERT WEATHER Colder with scattered light snow showers in Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A deer is probably a little more comfortable after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to remove a trash can lid from around the animal’s neck.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The deer was spotted in the Pinery neighborhood in Parker.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The lid had a hold cut into it, believed to be either for recycling or feed, and that’s how the deer got stuck.

Jennifer McRae