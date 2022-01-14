PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A deer is probably a little more comfortable after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to remove a trash can lid from around the animal’s neck.
The deer was spotted in the Pinery neighborhood in Parker.
The lid had a hold cut into it, believed to be either for recycling or feed, and that’s how the deer got stuck.
A deer with a plastic trash can lid around its neck was reported from the Pinery neighborhood in Parker. Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd were able to respond & successfully remove the lid. It had a hole cut into it, probably for recycling or other feed. pic.twitter.com/pUc49hcPGW
