AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen was in court on Friday to face charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein in Aurora on the day before Thanksgiving.
According to the responding officers, Holen admitted pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened, but said Blitstein fired first.
When police arrived, Holen told officers he confronted the teens because they were “racing” through the neighborhood — but the driver, a 17-year-old girl, said Holen made confusing comments, including “I love you, sweetie.”
Holen has been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon while drunk, and other charges.
Holen has retained private counsel and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.