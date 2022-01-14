(CBS4)- The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded in 1969 with a message of “empowerment through the arts for all.” The company uses the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. These amazing dancers are bringing their talents to The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th.
“Dance Theatre of Harlem is one of the most acclaimed companies in America,” says Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director of the Newman Center.
The company was supposed to be in Dever in 2020 to celebrate its 50th anniversary season, but covid-19 forced them to reschedule.
“The performance really draws on a wide variety of disciplines and cultural experiences from all over the world. Dance Theatre of Harlem engages choreographers from all over the world from different cultures and languages, and the work really speaks to that.”
Denver native Karlya Shelton-Benjamin is one of the original members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem and will be part of a pre-show talk on Friday, January 14th.
The Newman Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative covid test for all patrons ages 12 and older. For more information on the event and to buy tickets, head to the Newman Center.