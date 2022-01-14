VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Vail investigated the death of a child who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. The 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle on the east side of the P1 level of the Lionshead parking structure.
When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The child was rushed to Vail Health and died from injuries at the hospital. The child was from Eagle. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.