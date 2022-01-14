(CBS4) — The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for Feb. 5., and the Colorado Avalanche will have solid representation in Vegas this year.
Head coach Jared Bednar, center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar were all selected for the All-Star weekend. Makar was among 18 first-time selections for players at the All-Star game.
MacKinnon was chosen as captain of the Central Division by the fans in his fourth All-Star appearance.
Meanwhile, Bednar will hold down the bench for the Central Division team, which includes his own two skaters, as well as the team with the most first-time, All-Star selections.
The Central Division All-Star team is complete with players:
- F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
- F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
- F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
- F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
- F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th/Captain)
- F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)
- D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
- G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
- G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
Even with these selections made, Avs and all NHL fans alike can still vote for “Last Men In” through Jan. 17.
RELATED: NHL – VOTE FOR 4 MORE ALL-STARS
Among other things in NHL All-Star news are this year’s All-Star jerseys by Adidas.
The 2022 #NHLAllStar jerseys are HERE. 🔥🌟
(📸 @adidashockey) pic.twitter.com/r8R0bhjKx4
— NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2022