FIRST ALERT WEATHER Colder with scattered light snow showers in Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for Feb. 5., and the Colorado Avalanche will have solid representation in Vegas this year.

Head coach Jared Bednar, center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar were all selected for the All-Star weekend. Makar was among 18 first-time selections for players at the All-Star game.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 10: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche takes a shot against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on January 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

MacKinnon was chosen as captain of the Central Division by the fans in his fourth All-Star appearance.

NASHVILLE, TN – JANUARY 11: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Nashville Predators during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on January 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bednar will hold down the bench for the Central Division team, which includes his own two skaters, as well as the team with the most first-time, All-Star selections.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 06: Head Coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche looks on from the bench during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 6, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Central Division All-Star team is complete with players:

  • F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
  • F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
  • F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
  • F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
  • F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th/Captain)
  • F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)
  • D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
  • G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
  • G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Even with these selections made, Avs and all NHL fans alike can still vote for “Last Men In” through Jan. 17.

RELATED: NHL – VOTE FOR 4 MORE ALL-STARS

Among other things in NHL All-Star news are this year’s All-Star jerseys by Adidas.

Jack Lowenstein