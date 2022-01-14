(CBS4) — Amtrak’s Winter Park Express is back. The first train of the season took off from Union Station in Denver at 7 a.m. Friday.
The train runs out of Denver every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend of April, arriving in Winter Park in about two hours.
The train departs the resort at 4:30 p.m., getting back into Denver at 6:40 p.m.
One-way fares for the Winter Park Express start at $29, and kids pay half that price.
You can bring your skis and snowboard as carry on luggage for no extra charge.