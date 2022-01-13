WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying two men involved in the theft of a truck.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole a pickup early Monday from a property in rural Weld County southwest of Gilcrest off Weld County Road 40.
Both suspects are described as Latino, one wearing dark-colored work boots, jeans and a camouflaged jacket. The other wore a light grey hoodie, a dark-colored baseball capt with a camouflage brim.
One man left the scene driving a white Ford F-150 with license plate number TQP-100.
Anyone who recognizes these men are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600.