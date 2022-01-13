(CBS4) — Union representatives say they are prepared to meet King Soopers at the bargaining table on Friday morning. CBS4 has reached out to King Soopers for a comment about the development.
This announcement comes after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 turned down what King Soopers Division President Joe Kelley called their best and final offer.
Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, which represents approximately 17,000 Essential Grocery workers from Kroger/King Soopers, issued a statement that said, in part:
“This afternoon, we sent a letter to King Soopers indicating that the Union is prepared to resume negotiations with the Company over a successor agreement tomorrow, January 14 at 11:00 AM MT…”
Cordova said they are asking Kelley to attend.
Cordova and Kelley have claimed the other has been unwilling to negotiate.
“The picket lines will remain up as the Bargaining Committee negotiates,” Cordova stated Thursday.
Kelley previously said King Soopers had made their “best and final offer.”
“We increased the wages from $148 million to $170 million and that’s one addition to the health and welfare medical plan that we have on the table which is a solid plan and they also have a pension,” Kelley said.