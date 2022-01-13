AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating a deadly accident involving an RTD bus. It happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Colfax Avenue near North Havana Street.
First responders found a man in the road with traumatic injuries. He died at the scene.
According to police, surveillance video showed the man exiting the bus and then suffering an apparent medical emergency. He fell under the bus, which pulled away after all passengers exited with the driver apparently unaware the man was underneath it.
Aurora police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to their investigation into the man’s death to contact them.