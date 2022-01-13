MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will open a grand jury investigation into election fraud and tampering claims in Mesa County.
State officials have been investigating after passwords for the Mesa County voting system were posted online. The statement released by the DA’s office does not specifically name them, but Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others allegedly took steps to support their claims that the 2020 election results were falsified and that voting machines run by Dominion Voting, based in Denver, were somehow flawed.
“Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct,” the officials said in a joint statement Thursday. “The Mesa County grand jury accepted the case on January 12 and will assist with the investigation.”
Peters, her deputy Belinda Knisley, and former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert Sherronna Bishop could all face charges in the investigation.