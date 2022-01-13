DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis delivered his 2022 State of the State Address on Thursday, only 14 days after the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Several first responders from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County were invited to attend the speech in the House Chamber of the state Capitol, and they were given a hearty standing ovation.

Included in the first responders in attendance was Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who Polis said “has led my hometown community of Boulder County through countless natural disasters and emergencies” for the last 18 years. Polis called the work of Pelle’s staff during the wildfire an example of hope shining through during tough times.

“I’ve seen it in Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle and his team, and the firefighters and emergency responders who sprung into action to save lives and save homes, even when many of them didn’t know whether their own homes were still standing,” Polis said.

Polis acknowledged that the group was just a small representation of the hundreds and thousands of first responders who responded in various roles to the disaster and its aftermath.

The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes in the southeastern part of the county on Dec. 30, 2021, including Louisville and Superior.

“We learned unfortunately that the words fire season don’t apply when the most destructive fire in Colorado history happens at the end of December,” Polis said. “And we were reminded, once more, that our lives and everything we hold dear can go up in flames in an instant.”

The governor said he’s grateful to those who have contributed to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund set up by The Community Foundation to help the victims.

“I’ve seen … goodness in individuals and businesses who have donated more than $20 million in less than 2 weeks to support their fellow Coloradans who’ve had their homes destroyed or damaged,” Polis said.

In the wake of the fire and other recent wildfires in the state, Polis said he is going to be requesting additional support for “the men and women on the ground” who battle fires in Colorado. He said that will include personal protective equipment and more training for firefighters.

The speech began with a moment of silence “for Coloradans who have lost their lives: to COVID, to violence, and to natural disasters including the recent Boulder County fires.” There has been one confirmed death from the Marshall Fire and one other person has been reported as missing.