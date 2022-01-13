'Horrifying Trend': Gov. Jared Polis Calls For Bold Action To Help Young Coloradans Struggling With Mental Health IssuesIn his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a "horrifying trend" -- a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic Making StopsThe COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic bus will be making stops around Colorado this weekend.

Polis Expresses Commitment To Save Coloradans Money In Health Care CostsGov. Jared Polis says he wants to save Coloradans money in health care costs during his State of the State address Thursday.

University Of Northern Colorado Will Require Booster Shots On CampusUNC in Greeley is the latest major university in the state to require a COVID booster shot for those working and learning on campus.

'I Want To Empower Women': What A Colorado Doctor Wants People To Know About Birth DefectsThe CDC recognizes January as National Birth Defects Awareness Month, a time to highlight efforts to help those living with these conditions.

COVID In Colorado: Patients Hospitalized For Something Else Then Find Out They Have COVIDIf you enter a hospital for any reason chances are now you will be tested for COVID-19. People coming in for unrelated illnesses or problems are testing positive.