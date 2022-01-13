LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect was struck by a police vehicle on Thursday afternoon after leading Longmont police on a foot chase and shooting at them.
It all started when police in Longmont responded to an alley near 4th and Baker about 2:20 p.m. Thursday after a victim had located their stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle with four people inside.
One of those, a male, ran away from the vehicle. Officers set up a perimeter and the male was located by a Longmont officer in the 600 block of Baker Street. That’s when the suspect fired multiple rounds at the officer while running northbound towards Longs Peak Avenue. The officer did not return fire.
In the 100 block of Longs Peak Avenue, a second officer approached the suspect in an unmarked vehicle and activated the emergency lights. The suspect fired at least one round at the officer, striking the driver’s side hood of the officer’s pickup truck. The suspect was then struck by the police officer’s pickup truck but the officer did not fire his weapon.
Paramedics arrived on scene and started first aid before calling for an ambulance. The suspect was rushed to the hospital with injuries. The suspect has not been identified.
Officers recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene.
The Boulder County Investigations Team is investigating the case.