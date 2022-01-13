DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday marking the first day of what could be a lengthy strike against the company.

“I came in at noon and started striking at about 12:30 p.m.,” one employee told CBS4.

“I will stand out here for three months to get our people better wages,” another said.

It comes as the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, denied what King Soopers Division President Joe Kelley called their best and final offer.

“We increased the wages from $148 million to $170 million and that’s one addition to the health and welfare medical plan that we have on the table which is a solid plan and they also have a pension,” he said.

Union President Kim Cordova says the company isn’t being transparent and that the offer the company presented to its associates only looked good on the surface.

“They’ve only shown them a wage sheet. They’re not showing them the concessions where they have in their proposal that they could pull the wages backwards and so while they’re telling the company… or our communities the media that they’re offering $170m worth of wages, if their competitors offer less money than the contracts these workers vote on, would be reduced to a lower contract,” she said.

Those on the picket line say in addition to more money, they want to feel safe at work.

“We are not asking for $50 an hour just a livable wage,” Devin Loveco said. He’s worked in produce for King Soopers for years.

“Our lives are on the line in there and it’s a grocery store it shouldn’t be like that,” Sarah Rock, a florist at King Soopers for the last 6 years said.

Both sides have filed unfair labor disputes — first the Union and most recently King Soopers.

Kelley says they are frustrated as well, claiming the union president is unwilling to negotiate.

“We’ll go to the bargaining table this afternoon, we’ll go tonight, we’ll go overnight, we’ve offered every day 24 hours a day to meet her. Unfortunately, she keeps saying no,” he said.

Cordova says the company has failed to respond to critical requests and data that would allow them to properly write and evaluate proposals. She also claims the latest offer from King Soopers came by email, not at a bargaining table.

