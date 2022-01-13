BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– King Soopers has delayed the re-opening of the Table Mesa store in Boulder, the site where 10 people were killed in the March 22, 2021 mass shooting. The store has been closed since then.
In the months since, King Soopers has worked on redesigning the store with associate and community input.
“This was a very difficult decision and after long consideration we have decided to pause for the right moment to come together and unite on this next chapter” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know this is a monumental milestone in our healing journey and that it must be free of distractions.”
The store was initially set to reopen on Jan. 20. A new date for reopening has not been announced.
This delay comes as thousands s of King Soopers employees remain on strike in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs, citing wages and an unfair work environment.