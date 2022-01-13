GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in a destructive house fire in Golden Thursday morning. It happened before daybreak at West 17th Place, and the announcement that remains were found was made just before noon.
The person who died hasn’t been identified, but authorities said the person who lives at the house was seen outside the home on Wednesday and that on Thursday a neighbor saw that person shortly before the fire started taking out garbage.
Golden Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire near Rimrock Drive at 5:30 a.m. Flames were in the home’s attached, two-car garage and spreading through the attic.
Some neighbors were evacuated form their homes, and firefighters began to put water on the exterior of the home. The firefight lasted for several hours and there was no damage to nextdoor homes.