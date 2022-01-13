GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire that destroyed a home on W 17th Place Thursday morning. One person is known to live in the home, and they have not been found by investigators. But at least one neighbor says the individual was seen around 5 a.m. taking out garbage.
According to the fire department, multiple calls came in about the fire close to 5:30 a.m. Crews responded to the 1700 block of W 17th Place near Rimrock Drive, where flames were in the home’s attached, two-car garage and spreading through the attic.
Immediate, nearby neighbors were evacuated form their homes, and firefighters began to put water on the exterior of the home. As of 8 a.m., firefighters were unable to enter the inside of the house and continued to monitor smoldering hot spots.
GFR also said neighbors had seen the person who lives at this house returning home Wednesday afternoon. Two vehicles could be seen in the driveway of the house when the CBS4 helicopter flew above the seen.
The home is considered to be unlivable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There was no damage to next-door homes. There is no further information at this time.