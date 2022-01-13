DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be another unusually warm and dry day around Colorado with some places on the eastern plains running as much as 20 degrees above normal. It will be breezy at times through the afternoon hours and by this evening some areas will be rather gusty as the next storm system arrives.

Friday will feel much different around the state with a 20 to 30 degree temperature drop. We are also going to see some areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall after sunrise and it will wrap up for the most part before midnight.

As far as snow totals in the Denver area, the west and south side of the city stands the best chance to see accumulating snow. The east and north sides of the city may see nothing more than a few flurries.

In the mountains, for the most part, we will see a lot of 1-3 inch totals with some pockets of 2-4 inches. A few favored locations, such as the foothills of Jefferson County, could see 3 to 6 inches. A few areas on the eastern plains cloud see some minor accumulation but many will not.

The storm will clear out for Saturday but it will remain chilly around the state. A warming trend will start on Sunday and that will be the start of several more warm and dry days for the state.