PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Crews at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs had to do some serious shoveling to dig out buried treasure! One of their snowcats was completely covered by the recent snowfall. The only indication of its location was a pole sticking up out of the snow.
They shared photos of the giant project on social media.
“Mining for the goods… extraction of the Horseshoe Bowl Snowcat has begun.”
The snowcat was completely covered under several feet of snow.
According to the ski area’s website, the resort has had 217 inches of snow so far this season.
Resort officials said the effort to uncover the snowcat took about 12 hours but is now complete!