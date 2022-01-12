(CBS4) – Centura Health announced it is mourning the death of an exercise physiologist at Pensrose-St. Francis Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. Hannah Nash was one of two snowshoers who died in an avalanche in Summit County.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Nash was with 35-year-old Drake Oversen and their dog when they were buried on Jan. 8 near North Star Mountain, northwest of Hoosier Pass.
“This loss is deeply felt by the Penrose-St. Francis community and Hannah’s close-knit Cardiac Rehab team. Hannah was known for her love of animals, attention to detail and genuine desire to see her Cardiac patients improve and succeed. Our sympathies go out to her family, friends and loved ones, and to all the caregivers who are grieving this unexpected loss,” Centura Health shared on social media.
Search and rescue crews, including a Flight for Life helicopter, were called in after the pair were reported overdue from a hike and didn’t meet up with friends on Sunday morning.
Investigators found a recent avalanche on a flank of North Star Mountain. Eventually, an avalanche rescue dog found both snowshoers and their dog, all of whom were buried and tragically killed by avalanche debris.
RELATED: Search & Rescue Crews Practice Avalanche Mission With New Tools
The avalanche was approximately 0.8 miles north of Hoosier Pass at an altitude of around 11,700 feet. It was estimated to be about 150 meters wide and 80 meters in length, with a crown (fracture at the top) of 3 meters.