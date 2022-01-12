Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital To Reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 After Marshall FireCentura-Avista Adventist Hospital has plans to reopen next week after closing during the Marshall Fire.

COVID In Colorado: Weld RE-4 School District To Change Mask RuleThe Weld RE-4 School District will no longer require students to wear masks while at school, a decision which will take effect Jan. 13.

Cervical Cancer Is One Of The Only Cancers That Can Be Entirely EliminatedJanuary is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and a Colorado oncologist says now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkup.

University Of Colorado Boulder To Require Booster ShotsThe University of Colorado in Boulder announced that all students and staff will be required to have a booster shot when in-person learning resumes later this month.

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In ColoradoFollowing the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado.

Denver Teachers' Union Wants Brief Return To Remote Learning To Catch UpThe union representing the Denver Public School teachers wants a return to remote learning, but only a brief one.