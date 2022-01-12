DENVER(CBS)- Our mid-week snow pack numbers are out. It is looking pretty good for our western basins but, for areas that supply water to southern and south-eastern Colorado…we need more snow! Despite this week being warmer and drier snow pack percentages have dropped only slightly. At least 2/3rds of the state are in excellent shape heading into the middle of January. The Gunnison basin leads the pack with 145 percent of normal snow water equivalent! With the rest of the western basins all well above 100 percent.

The South Platte basin which supplies most of the water for Denver and the Front Range is coming in at 125 percent. The Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande which supplies Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the San Luis Valley are still under 100 percent. But, even at that the numbers are better than last year. And those areas in yellow on the map need the Sangre De Cristo and the eastern San Juan mountains to get some more snow.

There may be a little more snow coming on Friday for many Colorado mountains. Amounts will be very light by Rocky mountain standards and probably wont do much to boost our current numbers.

Most mountains that do get snow may see 2 to 4 inches Friday and Friday night. There may be a few isolated pockets in the northern mountains that get up to 6 inches.