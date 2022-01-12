DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph.

By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll see a chance for areas of flurries or light snow throughout the day.

As it looks right now the mountains will see a few inches of snow, mostly falling after sunrise on Friday. We could see a few pockets of snow develop in the Front Range, on the eastern plains and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor as well during the afternoon hours.

As always stay tuned for potential changes and tweaks to this forecast. Our confidence is high in that it will be a fast-moving storm that arrives on Friday. We’re also confident that it won’t produce a lot of snow. But the specific amounts and places may change a bit as the storm moves on shore and we get a better idea of the exact track it will take.