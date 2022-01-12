DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to Cherry Creek Trail after a 5-year-old child fell through some thin ice. Officials say the child’s father pulled them out near Hentzell Park.
They say the child was taken to the hospital and was not responsive. The father suffered a minor head injury.
Details about the situation were not released.
Days ago, three children were pulled out of a frozen pond at an apartment complex in Arapahoe County. One child, a 6-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital. She’s back at home with her family.