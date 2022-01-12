ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada Police Department was in the 6800 block of W 56th Ave Wednesday morning, where Arvada PD tweeted officers on scene shot and killed a suspect after he pulled out a large knife.
According to Arvada PD, a man was suspected of a vehicle theft. He died at the scene after being shot by police.
No Arvada officers were hurt, and Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate this case.
Two Arvada officers are on administrative leave pending the investigative.
This is a developing story. There is no further information at this time.
Arvada Police on the scene of an Officer-involved shooting, 6800 block of W. 56 Av. The auto-theft suspect brandished a large knife, was shot by police, and died at the scene. More information will be updated on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/GLFSGx7HZW
