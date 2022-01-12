ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada Police Department was in the 6800 block of W 56th Ave Wednesday morning, where Arvada PD tweeted officers on scene shot and killed a suspect after they pulled out a knife.
According to the tweet, the individual was suspected of a vehicle theft. They died at the scene after being shot by police.
This is a developing story. There is no further information at this time.
Arvada Police on the scene of an Officer-involved shooting, 6800 block of W. 56 Av. The auto-theft suspect brandished a large knife, was shot by police, and died at the scene. More information will be updated on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/GLFSGx7HZW
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 12, 2022