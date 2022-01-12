CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada Police Department was in the 6800 block of W 56th Ave Wednesday morning, where Arvada PD tweeted officers on scene shot and killed a suspect after they pulled out a knife.

According to the tweet, the individual was suspected of a vehicle theft. They died at the scene after being shot by police.

This is a developing story. There is no further information at this time.

Jack Lowenstein