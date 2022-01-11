DENVER (CBS4)– First responders are reminding pet owners about the dangers of ice-covered ponds and dogs. Even though the ice that covers some ponds looks solid, looks can be deceiving and often times the ice is thin and can break easily.
“When you are out walking during this time of year, I would suggest keeping your pets on a leash when you’re close to the ice because they know no difference. They see a winter wonderland and want to run and have fun on it and they get over-committed and fall in and then we have to go out and do a rescue,” said South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter engineer Corey Sutton.
First responders urge dog owners to not follow their pets onto the ice because you will fall through. Call 911 and wait for help.