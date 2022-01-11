BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster set up a donations and resource center for those wanting to donate items to the Marshall Fire victims. COVOAD organized a physical drop-off location at the Flatirons Crossing Mall between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Good at 21 W Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield.

Those wanting to donate physical items can do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week. Donations will be taken via the center/north entrance.

COVOAD also has two documents which show exactly what is needed and what is NOT needed. Some items that cannot be accepted are: baby/child equipment (like car seats), furniture, guns/weapons, medication or used clothing or used personal hygiene items.

Things like diaper bags, new diapers, new toiletries and office supplies can be accepted.

These lists will be updated regularly, organizers say. They add financial donations are still preferred.

Those interested in volunteering should visit coloradoresponds.org.

On Tuesday, the Community Foundation Boulder County thanked Coloradans for their generosity thus far for victims in Boulder County. Nearly $20 million has since been collected.

“This unbelievable generosity allowed us to quickly distribute approximately $3.8 million to nearly 1,400 individuals and families. We know money cannot replace all that was lost. We do hope however, that this support gives people a small sense of stability as they navigate what comes next,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed at least one person.

Resources for fire victims are available at the Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week and is located at the Boulder County Southeast Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, CO.