LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Democratic Colorado state senator, on Tuesday announced her intention to run for the open 7th Congressional District seat in the 2022 election. She sent out a tweet saying she plans to “fight for the hardworking people of the new 7th Congressional District.”
The announcement comes a day after the announcement by Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter that he will not be running for reelection. Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.
Inspired by her mother’s struggle with addiction, Pettersen championed Colorado legislation that was passed last year that focuses on behavioral health care. The law is aimed at transforming pain management and requires insurers to cover things like acupuncture and physical therapy in the same way as primary care.
The Colorado Sun reported that two Republicans — — have already announced their intention to run for the Republican primary in the new 7th District, which covers much of the western part of the Denver metro area as well as some mountain areas to the south.