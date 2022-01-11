Denver Teachers' Union Wants Brief Return To Remote Learning To Catch UpThe union representing the Denver Public School teachers wants a return to remote learning, but only a brief one.

COVID In Colorado: Weld RE-4 School District To Change Mask RuleThe Weld RE-4 School District will no longer require students to wear masks while at school, a decision which will take effect Jan. 13.

Mountain Town Businesses Struggle To Fully Staff As COVID Cases SurgeAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, Summit County is among those locations where COVID-19 is spreading more quickly than others.

'We're In A Crisis Right Now As An Industry': Staffing Shortage Caused Holiday Crisis At Denver Nursing HomeAs the Omicron Variant surges across Colorado, there are signs that the medical system is starting to crack.

Denver School Board Member Tay Anderson Pushes For Mask Mandate Across ColoradoDenver School Board member Tay Anderson called on Gov. Jared Polis to implement a statewide mask mandate.

Adams 14 To Move To Virtual Learning Jan. 10-14 Due To Surge In COVID CasesAdams County School District 14 will move to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 10-14. The decision to move from in-person learning to virtual is because of the increase of COVID-19 cases.