Colorado Weather: Mild Pattern Before Friday Cold FrontA mild-mannered work week is under way. The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains.

2 Snowshoers And Their Dog Killed In Avalanche In Area Of Hoosier Pass In Summit CountyTwo snowshoers and their dog were found dead after being buried and killed by an avalanche over the weekend near North Star Mountain.

One Child Rushed To Children's Hospital After Good Samaritans Pull Three From PondSouth Metro firefighters say a child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after they pulled them from a pond.

Colorado Weather: A Warm-Up And A Chance For Snow For Week AheadWe have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday.