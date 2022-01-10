DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is scheduled to take place in person on Jan. 17. This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.”
Denver is home to one of the largest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the country. Last year, the activities were moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic.
“The importance of our events and the importance of everything we do, ladies and gentlemen is to unify the community,” said Dr. Vern L Howard, Chairman of the MLK Jr. Holiday Commission.
This year, the Marade will be gathering donation items to distribute among local organizations including food, clothing and hygiene items at both City Park and Civic Center.
The Marade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park in Denver. Masks will be required for the duration of the event.
Marchers will walk from City Park to Civic Center Park.
A week’s worth of events leading up to the Marade is underway in the Denver metro area and across Colorado.