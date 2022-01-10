Denver Teachers' Union Wants Brief Return To Remote Learning To Catch UpThe union representing the Denver Public School teachers wants a return to remote learning, but only a brief one.

5 minutes ago

New Cases Of COVID Top 50,000 After Data CorrectionNew cases of COVID-19 top 51,100 after a data correction and delay in case reported by the State of Colorado.

11 minutes ago

1 Hospitalized After Good Samaritan Jumps Into Frozen Pond To Save 3 Children Who Fell Into Icy WaterOne child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend.

16 minutes ago

1 Injured In Shooting With Larimer County Sheriff's Deputies On I-25 After PursuitOne suspect was injured in a shooting with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office after a pursuit ended with shots fired.

18 minutes ago

Denver Firefighters Face Flashover At House FireThe Denver Fire Department rushed to a home on fire on West Evans Avenue near Zuni Street on Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Tensions Rise As King Soopers Employees Prepare To StrikeThe president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7, Kim Cordova, says King Soopers stores across the Denver metro area will strike Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago