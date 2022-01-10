DENVER (CBS4) – The CEO and founder of Impact Locally, Travis Singhaus, has been charged with eight felony counts including charitable fraud, forgery and criminal impersonation. Singhaus was arrested at Denver International Airport on Sunday night.
Prosecutors believe Singhaus, 47, stole grant funds totalling $349,000 from a Denver nonprofit philanthropic organization by using another local charity’s EIN number to claim Impact Network had 501(c)(3) charitable status.
Singhaus is also accused of fraudulently using other charities’ tax exempt numbers to avoid paying taxes on purchases he made.
According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, “Singhaus has never registered any of his entities with the Colorado Secretary of State or with the Internal Revenue Service nor has Singhaus obtained charitable or tax exempt status with the IRS or the State of Colorado.”
Singhaus is also accused of setting up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations for Impact Locally and Impact Humanity. That donation page has been terminated by GoFundMe.
Singhaus has been operating the nonprofit Impact Locally at its 25th and Welton building for the past four years until operations were suspended last month due to five recent break-ins and ongoing vandalism. Singhaus talked to CBS4 about the reason to close but said he had plans to reopen because the need to help people was growing.
Impact Locally had been providing meals and clothing to the homeless.
Additional Information from the Denver District Attorney’s Office:
The District Attorney’s Office reminds everyone that before giving to any organization, it is wise to check the charity’s state and federal standing per the below links.
https://www.irs.gov/charities-and-nonprofits – IRS Charities and Nonprofits search site lists registered charities, and if they are approved for 501(c)(3) or other statuses.
https://www.coloradosos.gov/ccsa/pages/search/advanced.xhtml – Colorado Secretary of State’s Charities and Fundraisers search site lists charities registered with Colorado, and their donation fund’s usage breakdown.