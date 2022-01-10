ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 6-year-old girl is in serious condition but expected to survive after accidentally falling into a frozen pond over the weekend. The girl is one of three children who were submerged in the icy water.

The situation could have been much worse if a good Samaritan hadn’t rushed to help when she saw the incident unfold before her eyes.

“I was looking out my window, and saw the kids to fall in,” said Dusti Talavera, who lives at the Addison at Cherry Creek apartments. “Before I realized it, I was on the pond pulling the two kids out, and that’s when I fell in the pond for the third kid.”

She recalled her story at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon in a press conference. Talavera told CBS4’s Mekialaya White she acted immediately, not hesitating to put on her shoes and run outside to help the kids. She attempted to rescue them in water 15-feet deep.

“I knew it was me. It had to be me,” said Talavera.

Two of the kids made it out safely and unharmed. However, once Talavera was able to bring the 6 year old up to the surface and onto the sidewalk, she wasn’t breathing. She also had no pulse and was cold to the touch with soaked clothes.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy David Rodriguez removed her coat and immediately began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Also assisting in life-saving CPR were Deputy Blaine Moulton and Deputy Justin Dillard. This continued until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at took-over life-saving measures.

“Seeing her breathe was a massive relief,” said Dillard.

“It was a perfect storm,” added South Metro Fire Engineer Corey Sutton.

Crews were thankful Talavera showed such immense bravery, given the fact that they all have young children at home themselves.

“We were talking back at the fire station after it happened, and I hope if something like that happened to one of my boys, someone like her would be close by,” said Sutton.