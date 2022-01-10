ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend. A total of three children fell through the ice and a good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to help rescue them.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says four children, ages 4 years to 11 years old, were playing on an icy pond at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments located at 9100 E. Florida Ave. Three of them fell through the ice into the frigid water at 3:24 p.m. Sunday.

While deputies rushed to the scene, dispatch announced over the scanner that people were out of the pond and that one was not breathing.

Deputies say that four juvenile relatives were in the common area of the apartment complex and playing on a frozen pond when three of them fell through the ice.

A woman who saw what happened, Dusti Talavera, jumped into the pond and pulled two children out of the water, a 4-year-old female and an 11-year-old male. She tried to pull out a 6-year-old girl but struggled and that’s when a 16-year-old male, the 6-year-old’s cousin, jumped into the pond and helped Talavera pull out the girl.

When deputies arrived they found the girl not breathing and without a pulse, lying on the sidewalk. That’s when Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy David Rodriguez, along with Deputy Blaine Moulton and Deputy Justin Dillard, began life-saving CPR until South Metro Fire Rescue medics arrived.

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital and was breathing and had a pulse. She was listed in fair condition and had been transferred to Denver Health on Monday.

Talavera told deputies that “she wasn’t concerned for her safety because they were babies and they needed help.”