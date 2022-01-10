(AP) – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed possibly adding DeMarcus Cousins to the roster on Sunday.
“We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Malone said. “Talented player, somebody that I’m very close with. And if he comes to Denver, I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with him.
“But nothing has been done on that front. So we’ll all have to sit back and wait and see what happens.”
