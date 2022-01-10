DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January.

Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week.

Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall.

Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system.

There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.