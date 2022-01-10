DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council approved a $1.1 billion extension for the Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport. City councilmembers voted 10-3 in favor, with Candi CdeBaca, Paul Kashmann and Amanda Sawyer voting against.
Last month, airport officials made their case for the additional funding due to the projected increase in passenger traffic.
The funding would be repaid with airport fees on things like passenger travel and parking. A business committee already signed off on the plan.
The airport was designed and put into use before Sept. 11, 2001, and security needs have changed. The total cost of the third phase will be $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion depending upon whether the cost of constructing a “Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation” as an employment training facility is added in. Phases One and Two are expected to add up to $770 million.
The Great Hall Project is split into three phases. Phase One wrapped up in October with renovated check-in areas for United, Southwest and Frontier Airlines and new bathrooms.
Phase Two involves building a new security checkpoint on Level Six and new escalators. That phase is scheduled to be complete in 2024.
Now, DIA is proposing Phase Three which would add another security checkpoint on Level Six, renovate the remaining airline check-in spaces and build a new passenger greeting area on Level Five.
Construction is set to be complete by the end of 2028.