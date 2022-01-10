Some King Soopers Employees Don't Want A Strike: 'Going To Be Harmful'The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union told media Monday it planned move forward with a strike despite pleas from King Soopers to meet once again at the bargaining table, in an effort to find common ground.

50 minutes ago

Colorado Search & Rescue Crews Practice Avalanche Mission With New ToolsColorado media crews watched and waited as a rescue crew member crawled into a hole dug in the snow, no larger than a sleeping bag, and applied fake blood to his leg.

2 hours ago

2 Snowshoers And Their Dog Killed In Avalanche In Area Of Hoosier Pass In Summit CountyTwo snowshoers and their dog were found dead after being buried and killed by an avalanche over the weekend near North Star Mountain.

2 hours ago

'The Security Of Justice' Is The Theme For This Year's MaradeThe 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is scheduled to take place in person on Jan. 17.

4 hours ago

Negotiations Break Down Between King Soopers, Employees UnionWith the negotiation breakdown between King Soopers and the union, a strike is looming for Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Those Impacted By Marshall Fire Urged To Keep Distance From Burned PropertyBoulder County officials are urging residents impacted by the Marshall Fire to keep their distance from burned property.

4 hours ago