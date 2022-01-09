CBS4 Fan Poll: How will the Broncos solve their problem at Quarterback?Take the CBS4 Sports Poll

Fangio Out As Broncos Head Coach Following 5th Straight Losing SeasonFor the fourth time in the last seven years, the Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach.

'Wasn't Good Enough In The End': Fangio Reflects On Final Loss Of The Season & Losing SeasonWith their 13th consecutive win over the Broncos, the Chiefs (12-5) kept alive their hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Nikola Jokic Scores 33 Points, Nuggets Beat Kings, 121-111Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Broncos Activate Specialists McManus, Martin Off Virus ListThe Denver Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, 24 hours before their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffaloes Victorious In First Game Since Dec. 18It was the Buffaloes' first game since Dec. 18. after one cancellation and three postponements due to COVID-19 issues.