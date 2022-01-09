DENVER(CBS)- It should be an interesting week of weather heading our way. We have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday. This should start a warming trend that may get Denver close to 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures around the Front Range for Monday will primarily be in the 50s for the south metro areas and 40s for spots north of Downtown Denver.
Tuesday may get a little windy for northeast Colorado with a small disturbance passing north of the state thru Montana and Wyoming. Our area should remain dry and mild. Except for the wind and a few more passing clouds.
By the time we get to Friday there is another combination of a Canadian cold front and a low from the Pacific Northwest coming together for a good dose of mountain snow and some accumulation over the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado.
At this time it is to early to give you exact numbers but, this is a First Alert about the chance of snow Friday afternoon and evening in the Mile High City!