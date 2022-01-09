ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say a child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after they pulled them from a pond. Firefighters responded to the area near Florida Avenue and Parker Road.
The child was unconscious and not breathing, but officials say Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR until medics arrived, and they revived them.
Update: South Metro is transporting one person to the hospital emergent. Thank you to @ArapahoeSO for your support on this call.
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 9, 2022