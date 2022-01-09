TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, South Metro Fire, Water Rescue

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say a child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after they pulled them from a pond. Firefighters responded to the area near Florida Avenue and Parker Road.

The child was unconscious and not breathing, but officials say Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR until medics arrived, and they revived them.

 

Danielle Chavira