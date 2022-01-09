DENVER (CBS4) – For the fourth time in the last seven years, the Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach. General Manager George Paton fired Vic Fangio after the Broncos suffered through their fifth straight losing season.

Fangio was the architect of the last three losing seasons going a combined 19-30 and finishing last in AFC West for the second straight season. Fangio’s Broncos went 1-11 vs. the Raiders and Chiefs in his three years.

“For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired,” said Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.

“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.” GM George Paton on parting ways with Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/P8Ztj3PUBm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

The 33-year NFL coaching veteran came to Denver as a well-respected defensive coordinator in the NFL. His work with the Broncos defense wasn’t the issue. His defenses ranked in the top 10 in scoring in two of his three seasons.

Fangio’s downfall was his inability to make changes to the Broncos offense which has never finished out of the bottom 10 in scoring. He also struggled with most the game day duties of a head coach. Whether it was using his coaching challenges wisely, properly managing the clock or using his timeouts effectively, Fangio’s sideline decisions often came under heavy criticism.

Former General Manger John Elway hired Vic Fangio in 2019 and signed him to a 4-year deal with a team option for a 5th year.

The search for the next head coach will be a “comprehensive, collaborative process,” Paton stated on Sunday. Whomever Paton hires next will be the 18th head coach in team history.