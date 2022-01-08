TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Jennifer McRae
Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

One adult was seriously injured in the crash.

RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser.

(credit: CBS)

Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

Jennifer McRae