Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading EastEastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway.

President Biden & First Lady Survey Damage From Marshall Fire In Boulder CountyOffering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week.

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday.

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still GrimMultiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought.