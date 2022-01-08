DENVER (CBS4) – Denver School Board member Tay Anderson called on Gov. Jared Polis to implement a statewide mask mandate. He shared an essay on social media saying the district has 100% compliance with Mayor Michael Hancock’s vaccination order, but employees and families still travel.
A mask mandate was also just extended for indoor spaces in Denver.
“…Denver Public Schools is a diverse district with many students and staff members that travel from various parts of Colorado to access our services,” he stated in part. Anderson also wants families and educators to get prioritized for COVID-19 testing with timely results.
I’ve been asked where to I stand on remote learning. — and this is a call to action for @GovofCO to act, NOW. https://t.co/xKVH7T2NgG
— Denver School Board Vice President – Tay Anderson (@DirectorTay) January 8, 2022
Anderson recently said employees at the district’s Central Office will fill in as substitute teachers starting next week, adding Superintendent Alex Marrero filled in as a sub on Friday.