(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/ofnlCL1bci
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2022
The high country saw another weather system move through with the potential to bring 35 mph wind speeds and up to four inches of snow in Summit County. The same system brought light rain and possibly snow in the Denver metro area.
Drier and warmer conditions are expected to move in on Monday.